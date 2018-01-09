NYT: AT&T Drops Huawei’s New Smartphone Amid Security Worries

AT&T suddenly dropped plans to sell Huawei's latest Mate 10 smartphone amid security concerns and/or political pressure from Washington, according to reporting by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.



Huawei's new Mate 10 is a flagship smartphone with specs with a new Kirin 970 processor based on TSMC's 10nm semiconductor manufacturing process, an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali-G72 12-core GPU, and a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) for augmented reality apps. It comes with dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections.





