NTT Com delivers global SD-WAN for Hitachi

NTT Communications will supply its SD-WAN solution for Hitachi's "GWAN” global network, which reaches about 40 countries.



The solution will be deployed in 1,000 offices, making it among the largest-scale solutions of its kind ever delivered in Japan. One of the offerings in NTT Com’s SD-WAN lineup, the solution leverages Master’s ONE CloudWAN provided by NTTPC Communications.



NTT Com said its SDN-enabled control panel will enable Hitachi to reconfigure the network structure and routers of 1,000 offices within just several tens of seconds to five minutes. Segmentation will enable Hitachi’s network to be divided by system or group company.





