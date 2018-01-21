Nokia wins supply contract for NTT’s 5G launch

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's largest mobile operator, selected Nokia to supply 5G baseband products in support of its 5G mobile network launch, which is planned to be in commercial service by 2020.

Specifically, Nokia will integrate its 5G New Radio (5G NR)-based AirScale hardware in the network. Based on the agreement, Nokia will support NTT DOCOMO in the evolution of its network from 4G/LTE to 5G, providing technology based on the new 3GPP-compliant 5G NR standard, the first stage of which was published shortly before the end of 2017.



Nokia noted that it has enjoyed a long-term working relationship with Japan's largest operator that has produced supply agreements for 3G and 4G/LTE networking technology. The two companies have also worked closely together in trials of 5G technologies and now agree on the supply of Nokia's 5G BBUs to be able to do centralized management for 5G RRHs (remote radio heads) for aiming to deploy in 5G network.



Hiroshi Nakamura, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NTT DOCOMO said:

"We have been collaborating with partners such as Nokia on various 5G technology and use case trials since 2014. With this agreement with Nokia, we are now proceeding to the next step to launch 5G mobile services by 2020, and accelerate co-creation of new services and businesses with vertical industry partners."



Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "The agreement with NTT DOCOMO is a major milestone in bringing 5G to commercial reality, especially in a country with a long and proud history of technological achievements and early technology adoption. Together we have worked hard in recent months to commence preparations for NTT DOCOMO's eventual launch of its operational 5G service by 2020, which we have now set in motion by this very exciting announcement today."