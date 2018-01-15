Nokia wins 5-year managed services deal with Optus in Australia

Optus awarded a five-year contract to Nokia to manage and maintain key components of its network infrastructure, operations and field maintenance in Australia. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Under the contract, Nokia and Optus will develop a Network Operations Centre (NOC), building on global best practices and leveraging local talent to deliver higher performance networks.



To improve efficiency, Optus will tap Nokia's Global Delivery Model to streamline its network operations. Nokia will also leverage its extensive global services expertise to help Optus bundle, standardize and automate its processes. Nokia said it will provide network operations and software services, and deploy robotics, artificial intelligence and extreme automation to help Optus standardize and scale its operations, while Nokia Field Services will manage all components of work associated with mobile base station equipment and facilities.