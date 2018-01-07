Nokia appoints Joerg Erlemeier as COO

Nokia appointed Joerg Erlemeier as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Group Leadership Team, reporting to Nokia President CEO Rajeev Suri. He replaced Monika Maurer, who is leaving Nokia to pursue new opportunities outside the company.



Erlemeier was most recently Senior Vice President, Nokia Transformation and has over 20 years of experience in various leadership positions in Nokia, including heading the Middle East and Africa region; leading Services in Asia-Pacific and Japan and North America; and serving as COO of the Mobile Networks business group.



As a result of this change, Nokia's Group Leadership Team consists of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Gregory Lee, Igor Leprince, Kristian Pullola, Marc Rouanne, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.