NodeSource secures $17.5M in new funding

NodeSource, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised $17.5 million in Series B funding, for its open source Node.js solutions for enterprises. The company's flagship product, N|Solid, is a fully-compatible enhanced Node.js platform designed for mission-critical enterprise applications running server-side JavaScript at scale. Cited customers include Citadel, Comcast, Condé Nast, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and PayPal.



The up-round investment was provided by Silicon Valley Bank, Industry Ventures and existing investors Crosslink Capital and RRE Ventures. NodeSource has raised #33.4 million to date.





