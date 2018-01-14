MTN tests 5G in South Africa with Ericsson

MTN is testing 5G at its labs in South Africa in conjunction with Ericsson.



The trial has achieved a throughput of more than 20Gbps with less than 5ms latency, which is the highest achieved on a mobile network in Africa.



The 5G trial is based on 5G prototype radios and commercially available baseband hardware, and 5G mobility is supported. The company are also collaborating on 5G use cases, including for the digital transformation of industries such as mining, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and utilities.



Babak Fouladi, CTIO, MTN Group, says: “In collaboration with Ericsson we are continuously pushing the boundaries of how 5G can meet the diverse needs of our customers. 5G gives us the opportunity to rethink how our business can add further value to the lives of our customers.”







