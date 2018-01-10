Molex intros 10G Automotive Ethernet Network

Molex introduced its 10G Automotive Ethernet Network for connected and autonomous vehicles.



The Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network connects Electronic Control Units (ECUs) throughout a vehicle. It offers secure over-the-air software and firmware updates and diagnostics over IP (DoIP) to help avoid the need for vehicle recalls and enabling in-vehicle security and diagnostics over IP. Molex said its platform is compatible with existing network components provides OEMs the design flexibility to accommodate different vehicle profiles and integrate evolving new technologies.



Aquantia partnership - The Molex 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network incorporates an Aquantia chip optimized for Multi-Gig Ethernet to support data transfers between Electronic Control Units (ECU).



“The collaboration with Aquantia supports fast, reliable connectivity to keep data flowing smoothly and securely within a vehicle and beyond to the cloud,” said Bill Fitzer, vice president and general manager, connected mobility solutions, ‎Molex. “Our 10 Gbps Ethernet platform delivers seamless end-to-end V2X connectivity and superior signal integrity in intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving.”



Excelfore partnership - Molex is working with Silicon Valley-based Excelfore, which provides innovative middleware solutions for in-vehicle and vehicle-to-cloud smart mobility networks. A demonstration at CES shows how Excelfore solutions integrated with the Molex 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network enable over-the-air (OTA) diagnostics, firmware and software updates to different automotive devices, from different vendors, running different operating systems, across multiple networks.



AllGo Systems partnership - Molex and AllGo Systems have teamed up to develop advanced infotainment systems for intelligent connected vehicles. AllGo's OTG and Media Solutions support iPhones and Android phones, and distributed media playback to other smart devices within the car. At CES 2018, Molex and AllGo are demonstrating OTG Hubs and Media Modules incorporating AllGo solutions for wired and wireless infotainment in automotive cockpit systems. Demonstrations will include an OTG Hub running Apple CarPlay over USB, and Android Auto 8.0 and QNX on the head unit and digital instrument cluster. An OTG Hub and Adaptor enable the head unit to support CarPlay in either USB Device or Host mode. An AllGo Video Streaming Solution enables seamless media sharing between cluster, head unit and network storage device. High-resolution navigation data is streamed from the head unit running Android to a digital instrument cluster running QNX. Running in parallel, 4K high-resolution content is streamed from a network storage device to the head unit and played back on a secondary display.



Microchip partnership - Molex and Microchip Technology Inc. are collaborating on the development of integrated USB Media Modules and USB Power Delivery Solutions for automotive infotainment systems. The work focuses on the increasing number of USB ports in vehicles, and how USB can deliver more power and bring driver assistance applications to the head unit display.



Blackberry partnerhip - Molex is working to integrate BlackBerry's security solutions with its 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Networking platform. The collaboration leverages:





BlackBerry QNX Neutrino SDP 7.0 RTOS, which provides high performance and enhanced kernel-level security through an array of features including microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high-availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control.

BlackBerry Certicom's Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Service, to securely provision, authenticate, and communicate between modules and other vehicle ECUs and peripheral devices connected to the network. In-vehicle connections can be made via Ethernet IP-based devices or LIN, CAN, USB, and other supported legacy communication protocols. As part of the PKI, BlackBerry Certicom is providing an efficient and powerful Elliptic-Curve Cryptography (ECC) solution that can also be extended to communications between the vehicle systems and the cloud.



