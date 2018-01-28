Mitsubishi Electric develops autonomous for smart appliances

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed an autonomous platform that enables networked smart appliances without the need for cloud computing or internet connection.



The platform, which leverages a lightweight software library that requires memory space of just around three megabytes and which can be run even on low-spec microcontrollers, is expected to facilitate a wide variety of cooperative smart appliances and related services. Mitsubishi is aiming for commercialization of the platform by 2020. Several patents are pending.