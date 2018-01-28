Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed an autonomous platform that enables networked smart appliances without the need for cloud computing or internet connection.
The platform, which leverages a lightweight software library that requires memory space of just around three megabytes and which can be run even on low-spec microcontrollers, is expected to facilitate a wide variety of cooperative smart appliances and related services. Mitsubishi is aiming for commercialization of the platform by 2020. Several patents are pending.
Mitsubishi Electric develops autonomous for smart appliances
