MIT News: New exotic phenomena seen in photonic crystals

Researchers at MIT have observed a new topological phenomena in photonic crystals that could open up some new realms of basic physics research, according to the university. A paper on the topic has been published in the journal Science.



Whereas previous research has focused on closed, Hermitian systems, this research examines open system where energy or material can enter or be emitted. One of the observed effects in the photonic crystal is an unusual kind of changing polarization of light waves.