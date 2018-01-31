Microsoft posts solid growth in cloud - Azure up 98% yoy

Microsoft reported revenue of $28.9 billion for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2017, up 12% over the same period a year earlier. Operating income was $8.7 billion and increased 10%. The company took a $13.8 billion GAAP charge in the quarter related to the tax reform.



“This quarter’s results speak to the differentiated value we are delivering to customers across our productivity solutions and as the hybrid cloud provider of choice,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our investments in IoT, data, and AI services across cloud and the edge position us to further accelerate growth.”



Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $9.0 billion and increased 25% (up 24% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:





Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 41% (up 41% in constant currency)

Office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 11% in constant currency) and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 29.2 million

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 9% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 67% (up 68% in constant currency)

LinkedIn contributed revenue of $1.3 billion during the quarter with sessions growth of over 20% for the fifth consecutive quarter





Server products and cloud services revenue increased 18% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 98% (up 98% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 5% (up 3% in constant currency) driven by Premier Support Services

Windows OEM revenue increased 4% (up 4% in constant currency) driven by OEM Pro revenue growth of 11%

Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue decreased 4% (down 5% in constant currency) due to the impact of a prior year large deal

Gaming revenue increased 8% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by Xbox hardware revenue growth from the Xbox One X launch

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 15% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by higher revenue per search and search volume

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $7.8 billion and increased 15% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Revenue in More Personal Computing was $12.2 billion and increased 2% (up 2% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: