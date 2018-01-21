Megaport Cloud Router deliver L3 connectivity

Megaport introduced a virtual router service that enables customers to rapidly and privately connect at Layer 3 without the need to own or manage routers or physical infrastructure.



The Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) aims to make it easier for companies to connect to cloud services, expand their service footprint through virtual Points of Presence (PoPs), and peer with ecosystem partners worldwide. It does so by removing the need to own physical routers or network infrastructure and by reducing administrative complexities.



Megaport said its service also enables cloud to cloud connectivity. Customers can use its cloud router to move workloads and data between Cloud Service Provider (CSP) environments. Notably, Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider.



Other benefits:





Networks and various service providers can set up virtual PoPs around the world, to interconnect and peer with Ecosystem partners, enabling rapid deployment and reduced cost of ownership.

Customers can create virtual routers within routing zones around the world to enable global coverage and support localized routing decisions.

MCR eliminates the need to acquire public IP address space and administer an Autonomous System and reduces administrative and operational complexities involved with managing a Layer 3 network.

MCR is fully integrated into the Megaport Software Defined Network (SDN) and provides ease of use for configuring Layer 3 connectivity to service providers and locations in the Megaport Ecosystem via the Megaportal.

“As a Network as a Service company, it’s imperative that Megaport continues to innovate solutions that abstract complexities in the network buying experience,” said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. We’ve moved further up the stack by expanding our SDN’s capabilities to address Layer 3 IP routing and support a broader set of customers with varying technical capabilities and business needs. With Megaport Cloud Router, there’s no need for a deep understanding of Layer 3 intricacies to take advantage of IP routing features. Cloud to cloud connectivity is one of several new use cases unlocked by MCR which provides powerful options for enterprises architecting next-generation multicloud and hybrid cloud solutions. Our customers can move beyond the constraints of their physical network and rapidly establish virtual Points of Presence to unlock unique peering and interconnection opportunities around the world. We’re excited to continue innovating new services to address new market segments and empower the next phase of cloud and network growth.”