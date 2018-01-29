MATRIXX raises $40 million for its telco reinvention software

MATRIXX Software, a start-up based in Saratoga, California announced $40 million in Series C funding for its next-gen digital commerce platform for telco and related industries.



MATRIXX Software’s Digital Commerce platform aims to reinvent telco business support systems by bringing together typically separate applications for product design and lifecycle management, customer engagement, service delivery and monetization into a single, comprehensive platform.



The company reports 130 percent year-over-year growth, adding new customers across North America, UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia.



“We founded MATRIXX on the principles of digital scale and agility. We design software with both the Telco and the end consumer in mind to deliver capabilities that will provide valuable and meaningful change to the way Telco’s operate,” said Dave Labuda, founder, CEO and CTO of MATRIXX Software.



The funding round was led by Sutter Hill Ventures. Additional new investors include Spring Lake Equity Partners and strategic partner CK Hutchison, whose 3 brand group of telecommunications operators serve over 130 million customers globally. The round also includes existing investors and strategic partners Greylock Partners, Adams Street Partners, Telstra Ventures and Swisscom Ventures.