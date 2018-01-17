John Chambers launches venture capital firm

John Chambers, the former Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, is launching a new venture capital firm to invest in global start-ups dedicated to the digital future. His son, John J. Chambers, is playing a key role as Head of Growth in the business. Shannon Pina, who worked at Cisco as Chambers' executive communications manager , will serve as Chief of Staff.



JC2Ventures, which is based in Palo Alto, California, already lists eight portfolio companies in which it has invested: Airware, Aspire, Dedrone, OpenGov, Pindrop, Privoro, Sprinklr, and Uniphore.