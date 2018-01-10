IoT M2M Council adds vendors to its RFP template

The IoT M2M Council (IMC) announced the additions of HPE, PTC, and Wind River (Intel) to its fledgling template RFP Program for IoT Software Platforms.



Using input from many vendors and more than 100 software buyers in an open-source process,



The IMC's template reference document is aimed at simplifying the sourcing of IoT software, and later, hardware and connectivity solutions. The program provides reference documentation of established software platforms. For participating vendors, the RFP template is expected to shorten the sales cycle.



“No other industry group or major consultancy is talking to buyers at scale and looking at the actual IoT sales process. My staff spends a lot of time responding to RFPs. The IMC’s RFP program gives us a report from a credible third-party that allows us to respond to RFPs more quickly, as well as a place to send potential buyers where they can access a template RFP document and learn more. If this program reduces my sales cycle, even just incrementally, it will be well worth it,” says Volkhard Bregulla, VP of Global Industries, Manufacturing, & Distribution at HPE, with a seat on the IMC board.