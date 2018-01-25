Intel's data centric revenue grew 21% in Q4

Intel reported Q4 2017 revenue of $17.1 billion and record full-year revenue was $62.8 billion. Excluding McAfee, fourth-quarter revenue grew 8 percent year-over-year with data-centric revenue up 21 percent, and full-year revenue grew 9 percent year-over-year.
- Data-centric businesses, which accounted for 47% of Intel's fourth-quarter revenue, an all-time high.
- The Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) all achieved record quarterly revenue.
