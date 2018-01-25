Intel, Huawei and DT complete 5G NR over-the-air test

Intel, Deutsche Telecom and Huawei conducted an over-the-air test showcasing 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the Release 15 NSA 5G NR specification.





The test used Huawei's 5G commercial base station and Intel's third-generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform. The configuration was based on the largest C-band cell bandwidth defined by the 5G NR standard, incorporating the latest Massive MIMO multi-antenna and beamforming technology. Massive MIMO uses a large array of antennas to provide precise control of a beam to improve network coverage and to reduce overall network interference.