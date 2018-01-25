Intel, Deutsche Telecom and Huawei conducted an over-the-air test showcasing 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the Release 15 NSA 5G NR specification.
Thursday, January 25, 2018
Intel, Huawei and DT complete 5G NR over-the-air test
Thursday, January 25, 2018 #5G, Testing No comments
Intel, Deutsche Telecom and Huawei conducted an over-the-air test showcasing 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the Release 15 NSA 5G NR specification.
0 comments:
Post a Comment