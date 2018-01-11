Infinera adds two execs to its team

Infinera announced the appointments of Glenn Laxdal as senior vice president of product management and Alexander Derecho as senior vice president of global customer service. Both new positions report to David Heard, general manager of the recently established Product Realization organization.



Previously, Laxdal was head of Ericsson North America’s multi-billion dollar network products business, overseeing strategy, product management and solution development. Mr. Laxdal also served as chief technology officer and head of strategy for Ericsson North America. Prior to Ericsson, Mr. Laxdal served as vice president of global product management at Research in Motion.



Previously, Derecho served as the senior vice president of global services and support at Harmonic Inc., where he helped establish Harmonic as a premier provider of digital media infrastructure solutions. Prior to Harmonic, Derecho held various executive leadership positions with telecommunications equipment providers.



