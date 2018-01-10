India's Idea Cellular upgrades optical network with ECI

Idea Cellular, the third largest mobile operator in India and sixth-ranked in the world, has selected ECI to upgrade its optical network.



Under the project, ECI’s access DWDM solution will be rolled out across more than half of the operators’ network. ECI said its solution will ensure maximum utilization of Idea’s existing infrastructure while creating a future-proof solution that already accounts for additional upgrades.



“Idea is a pan-India wireless broadband operator offering high-speed mobile internet and digital content services to our customers. ECI has long been our partner and has supported us in rolling out 3G/4G networks with optimum solutions. We will be able to enhance capacity and meet the ever-growing demand for data with the new solution,” stated Mr. Anil Tandan, Chief Technology Officer, Idea Cellular.