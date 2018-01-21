IBM and Salesforce extend their growing alliance

IBM and Salesforce are working to integrate IBM Cloud and Watson services with Salesforce Quip and Salesforce Service Cloud Einstein to enable companies to connect with their customers and collaborate more effectively with deeper insights.



In addition, Salesforce has named IBM a preferred cloud services provider and IBM has named Salesforce its preferred customer engagement platform for sales and service."Naming IBM as a Salesforce preferred cloud services provider demonstrates the power of the IBM Cloud to help companies fundamentally change the way they do business," said Ginni Rometty, chairman, president and CEO, IBM. "This expanded partnership builds on the combined power of Watson and Einstein to help enterprises make smarter business decisions.""The success of our customers drives everything we do at Salesforce, including our strategic partnership with IBM," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, Salesforce. "The combination of IBM Cloud and Watson services with Salesforce Einstein and Quip will deliver even more innovation to empower companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way, leveraging the power of the cloud and AI."