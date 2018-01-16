Hurricane Electric deploys Coriant for Silicon Valley data center interconnect

Hurricane Electric, which operates the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in a Data Center Interconnect (DCI) application for its Silicon Valley transport network.



The Coriant Groove G30 is being used to scale capacity between key data center locations in San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose, and Fremont.



The solution supports efficient multi-terabit optical transmission over dark fiber metro and regional applications. It will also enable Hurricane Electric to extend multi-terabit connectivity between regions using alien wavelength service applications.



“We continue to enhance our network infrastructure to meet the throughput and low latency requirements our global customers require to deliver a best-in-class Internet experience,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric.