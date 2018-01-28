Hulu moves to Switch data center for 100% green power

Hulu is moving from its existing data centers to a new colocation facility in Las Vegas operated by Switch, one of the largest renewable energy-powered data center providers.



The new, 100 percent renewable energy facility spans 2.4 million square feet across 12 buildings. A posting on Hulu's tech blog said the new facility provides better reliance to natural disasters and ensures a greener and more sustainable system for streaming content to its millions of viewers.



The company also noted that its Live TV service operates on the Amazon Web Services platform. The Switch data center also provides a stable, direct connection into AWS.





