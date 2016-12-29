Huawei expects its revenue for 2017 to show a 15% year-over-year increase, its slowest rate of growth since 2013, according to a New Year's message to staff posted by Huawei rotating CEO Ken Hu. Hu cited fluctuations in telco investment cycles but said the overall business remains strong.
Huawei's final revenue figure for 2017 should be in the range of 600 billion yuan (US$91 billion).
In the enterprise sector, Huawei is focused on opportunities in cloud, campus networks, data centers, and IoT. Hu said 197 companies in the Fortune Global 500 have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.
On the consumer side, Huawei sold a record 153 million smartphones during 2017, representing 10% global market share.
The past year also saw the formation of a Cloud Business Unit, whose portfolio has already grown to include 97 different services across 14 major categories.
A final note - in 2018, Huawei will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding. Hu said the vision remains to "bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world."
http://www.huawei.com/en/special-release/new-year-message-2018?utm_medium=sm&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=MBBF
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Huawei remains strong and steady as 2017 growth rate slows to 15%
