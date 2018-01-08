GTT acquires Amsterdam-based Custom Connect

GTT has acquired Custom Connect, an Amsterdam-headquartered provider of high-speed network connectivity serving multinational enterprises and financial trading firms. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Custom Connect, which was founded by Olav van Doorn and Jan Willem Meijer, operates a carrier-neutral MPLS/IP network that integrates SD-WAN and public and private clouds alongside existing data centers, offices, and branches. Its range of services includes low-latency connectivity to major financial exchanges, trading desks, and banks via SD-WAN integration with other carriers.



“The acquisition of Custom Connect extends GTT’s network and strengthens our service offerings in high growth financial markets,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “These enhanced capabilities reinforce GTT’s market leadership in cloud networking and our commitment to connecting people – across organizations and around the world.”





In 2017, GTT acquired Global Capacity, a provider of enterprise network connectivity solutions, for $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of GTT common stock, to be issued to the sellers at closing. Global Capacity, which was based in Waltham, Mass., specialized in a range of enterprise network issues including difficulty in load sharing traffic across a mix of access connections, complex, static and manual network configurations that inhibit mapping to business requirements and lack of application visibility and control over connections.