GSMA opens North America office in Atlanta

The GSMA opened a new North American regional office in Atlanta, Georgia. The new facility can accommodate nearly 90 GSMA employees.



The GSMA has invested significantly in its North American operations in the last year, with the addition of 25 new roles across a number of functional areas. Most notably, in September 2017, the GSMA launched “Mobile World Congress Americas, in partnership with CTIA”, the first mobile industry event addressing the entire Americas region. The event attracted more than 21,000 visitors from 110 countries and territories.



“The opening of our new North American office marks the start of the next chapter for the GSMA in the region,” said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. “Our new location near Midtown Atlanta puts us at the very center of the vibrant, dynamic tech scene in the city, enabling us to draw on a rich talent pool and engage even more closely with the broad technology ecosystem that has developed here.”



With global headquarters in London, the GSMA represents nearly 800 mobile operators worldwide, as well as more than 300 other companies including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers, internet companies and organizations in adjacent industry sectors.

