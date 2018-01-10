Germany's Unitymedia upgrades with Ciena

Unitymedia, a second largest cable operator in Germany and a subsidiary of Liberty Global, has selected to upgrade its optical backbone. As of September 30, 2017, Unitymedia had 7.2 million customers, of which 6.4 million are TV subscriptions, 3.4 million Internet and 3.2 million telephony subscriptions (RGU).



With this upgrade, Unitymedia is adding flexible grid capabilities and leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai solution to overcome data center complexities and reduce operational expenses.



Ciena said the higher channel capacities offered with WaveLogic Ai, up to 400Gb/s on a single wavelength, enables Unitymedia to offer new high capacity bandwidth services, deliver up to four times the bandwidth within the same infrastructure and site environment while reducing the cost per bit. Unitymedia will also use a number of services from Ciena’s Specialist Services Portfolio, such as installation, operation, and testing.



