FT: Australia blocks Huawei Marine from Solomon Islands subsea cable project

The Australian intelligence service has blocked Huawei Marine from its role in funding and constructing a high-capacity subsea cable that is to link Sydney to the Solomon Islands, according to the Financial Times. Instead, the Australian government will fund the A$100m (US$78m) project itself.

Huawei Marine Networks, which is based in Tianjin, China with manufacturing in Dongguan, China, and R&D institutes in Beijing as well as in Chelmsford, UK, is a joint venture established by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Global Marine Systems Limited.

  • In July, Huawei Marine announced that it signed a contract with the Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company (SISCC) to construct the first submarine cable in the Solomon Islands. The 4,000km subsea cable design called for a total capacity of 2.5 Tbps.

