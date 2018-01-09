FT: Australia blocks Huawei Marine from Solomon Islands subsea cable project

The Australian intelligence service has blocked Huawei Marine from its role in funding and constructing a high-capacity subsea cable that is to link Sydney to the Solomon Islands, according to the Financial Times. Instead, the Australian government will fund the A$100m (US$78m) project itself.
Huawei Marine Networks, which is based in Tianjin, China with manufacturing in Dongguan, China, and R&D institutes in Beijing as well as in Chelmsford, UK, is a joint venture established by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Global Marine Systems Limited.
