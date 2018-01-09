Ford partners with Qualcomm on C-V2X - cellular vehicle-to-everything

Qualcomm and Ford are collaborating on the development of advanced connectivity systems for vehicles using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology.



C-V2X is designed to allow vehicles to directly communicate with other vehicles, pedestrian devices, and roadside infrastructure, such as traffic signs and construction zones, without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription.



C-V2X field validations are expected to begin in 1H 2018 in San Diego, along with additional trials in Detroit.



Qualcomm's first C-V2X chipset is expected to be commercially available the second half of 2018.



Qualcomm and Ford are also working on automotive telematics platforms with integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon LTE modems.



"Our goal is to provide the smartest and best connected, human-centered experiences for our customers around the world," said Don Butler, Ford Motor Company. "Ford and Qualcomm Technologies believes that C-V2X holds great potential for the cars of the future. We're excited to prove its ability to create a more connected environment where people can move more freely."