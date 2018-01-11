First Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) trials planned for Japan

The first Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) trials in Japan will get underway this year with participation from NTT DOCOMO, Nissan, OKI, Continental, Ericsson and Qualcomm.



The testing will focus on the range, reliability and latency benefits of C-V2X direct communications operated in 5 GHz band. Additionally, the C-V2X trials are designed to demonstrate the complementary benefits of network-based communications utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A).



C-V2X provides non-line-of-sight (NLOS) low latency awareness with longer range than Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors, such as radar, lidar, and camera systems. It is to extend a vehicle's ability to see, hear and communicate further down the road, even at blind intersections, while complementing ADAS sensors.



C-V2X was defined by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) in their Release 14 specifications.



The C-V2X trial is expected to begin in 2018. Several use cases are planned, including: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) direct communications, as well as Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) operations over cellular network-based wide area communications with cloud access.



Some highlights:





Continental will utilize the Qualcomm C-V2X Reference Design, which features the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset with integrated Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) capability to build connected car systems and integrate the systems into Nissan vehicles.

Nissan will perform V2X use case selection and develop test scenarios with key performance indicators (KPIs) for C-V2X technology validation.

OKI will bring their expertise in roadside unit (RSU) infrastructure and applications to demonstrate V2I as a viable technology for advanced traffic applications by integrating the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset into their RSU.

Ericsson will join the V2N use case discussion involving the combination of direct communication and LTE-A network technologies.

NTT DOCOMO will provide LTE-A network and V2N applications to demonstrate the benefits of the complementary use of network-based communications for a variety of advanced automotive informational safety use cases.





"The C-V2X solution is unique in that it, within a common technology and eco-system, offers both network-based and direct communication for V2X services. With the network-based communication, there is a possibility to provide traffic safety and traffic efficiency services utilizing already existing coverage and penetration of cellular modems and smartphones. It also provides connectivity to various cloud-based services, providing a range of applications and value-added services. In these trials, all stakeholders are present to showcase the strength of the complete solution covering both connectivity and different applications. Ericsson is contributing with leading 4G, 5G radio, and network expertise and by leveraging our understanding of the IoT ecosystem," said Erik Ekudden, chief technology officer at Ericsson."This collaborative project will bring together the invaluable knowledge and experience of world leaders in the automotive and telecom domains, and will it be imperative for all parties to underpin their roles in the era of connected cars toward improved road safety and comfort. NTT DOCOMO is determined that our experience in telecommunications systems will be indispensable to maximize the values of C-V2X. This project will set a clear path toward connected cars and roads of the future that materialize the power of C-V2X," said Hiroshi Nakamura, Chief Technology Officer at NTT DOCOMO.