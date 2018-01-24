F5 adds four to its management team

F5 Networks announced four executive hires, reporting directly to President and CEO François Locoh-Donou:



Kara Sprague will serve in the new role of Senior Vice President, General Manager of Application Delivery Controller (ADC), She joins F5 from the global management consulting firm, McKinsey and Company, where in her thirteen-year tenure she held various leadership positions across their technology practice. Most recently she led the Technology, Media, and Telecom Practice for the Western Region.



Ram Krishnan will be Senior Vice President, General Manager of Security. He joins F5 from CloudPassage, where he was the Chief Product Officer of their SaaS-based cloud workload security solution. Previously, Krishnan served as General Manager for HP’s Applications business and led Symantec’s Risk and Compliance business.



Tom Fountain has been named as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. He joins F5 from McAfee, where he was Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Prior to McAfee, Fountain held multiple leadership roles at Juniper Networks, including General Manager of the company’s Content & Media Business Unit and Vice President of Corporate Strategy.



Ana White has joined F5 as the company’s first Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. She comes to F5 from Microsoft, having successfully led global HR teams for over 18 years across multiple business units. Most recently White acted as GM of Human Resources for Microsoft’s Marketing and Consumer Business organization, with responsibility for their team’s HR strategy, talent management, diversity & inclusion, and organizational capability.