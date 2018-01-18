Ericsson unveils the 5G Radio Dot

Ericsson is introducing a 5G version of its Radio Dot small cell solution.



The company says its 5G Radio Dot takes less than half the time to install compared to other indoor solutions and will support the new 5G mid-bands (3-6GHz) with speeds up to 2Gbps.









The Ericsson Radio Dot System is a disk shaped remote antenna element about the size of a hockey puck. The Ericsson Radio Dot is connected via standard Category 5/6/7 Ethernet cabling to a indoor base station. The Dot delivers 3G and 4G LTE for indoor users using 2X 100 milliwatt output power. Up to 96 of the dots could be connected to a single base station.

Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Network Infrastructure at Ericsson, says: “Adding small cell solutions to our 5G portfolio is a natural part of the network evolution. Enterprises have been asking for first-rate connectivity indoors, as well as higher speeds and capacity to serve advanced use cases that cannot be addressed by traditional indoor systems. Our 5G portfolio, bolstered by small cells, will enable operators to meet these demands.”