Ericsson to take US$1.8B accounting charge

Ericsson will take an accounting charge of SEK 14.2 billion (approximately US$1.75 billion) following an impairment testing of its restated financial numbers and changes to the U.S. income tax code. The company said much of the write-down from its balance sheet is goodwill associated with investments made 10 years ago or more. The drop in the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective this year also results in a revaluation of the company's U.S. deferred tax assets.



The write-down is distributed as follows for Ericsson's business units:





Segment Digital Services: impairment of SEK 6.7 b. of goodwill and SEK 0.4 b. of intangible assets

impairment of SEK 6.7 b. of goodwill and SEK 0.4 b. of intangible assets Segment Other: impairment of SEK 6.0 b. of goodwill, SEK 0.3 b. of intangible assets, and SEK 0.4 b. of fixed assets

impairment of SEK 6.0 b. of goodwill, SEK 0.3 b. of intangible assets, and SEK 0.4 b. of fixed assets Segment Managed Services: impairment of SEK 0.3 b. of deferred costs related to termination of certain transformation activities

impairment of SEK 0.3 b. of deferred costs related to termination of certain transformation activities Segment Networks: impairment of SEK 0.2 b. of capitalized development expenses related to technologies that are no longer planned to be used

Ericsson, Sweden In late December, Ericsson signed a credit agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for US$220 million, maturing in 2023, and with AB Svensk Exportkredit (SEK) for US$150 million, maturing in 2025. Of these new funds, $98 million will replace credit with NIB that was set to mature in 2019. Ericsson said the remaining amount will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and to support R&D activities to further develop 5G and other mobile innovations.



Ericsson invested SEK 31.6 billion in R&D in 2016 (US$3.9 billion).