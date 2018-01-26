Equinix's CEO Steve Smith resigns due to poor judgement with employee

Steve Smith has resigned as CEO of Equinix. The company cited "poor judgment with respect to an employee matter."



Peter Van Camp, who is executive chairman of the Equinix Board of Directors and who served as CEO of Equinix for seven years (2000 to 2007), will take up the post as interim CEO until a replacement is found.



"The Board gave this matter the deepest consideration and recognizes the many contributions Steve made over the past eleven years to achieve the global scale, reach and market leadership the company enjoys today. He has worked hard to grow and sustain the business, and we greatly appreciate his efforts," said Van Camp. "I also want to emphasize that this action was not related to the company's operational performance or financial condition, both of which remain strong. The Board and leadership team remain fully committed to the strategy."