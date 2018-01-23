Dremio raises $25 million for its data analytics

Dremio, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, announced 25 million in Series B funding for its data analytics solutions.



Dremio said it "simplifies and governs the process of achieving interactive speed on data from any source, at any scale, at any time, through a self-service model delivered on an open source platform." Its solution takes advantage of elastic compute resources as well as object storage such as Amazon S3 for its Data Reflection Store. It can be run as an elastic service in the cloud and on-premises.



Apache Arrow was created by Dremio to provide the core data building block for heterogeneous data infrastructures and tools, including Spark, Python, R, BI, RDBMS, NoSQL, and file systems. Arrow is now the de-facto standard for in-memory analytics, with more than 100,000 downloads a month and adoption across a diverse range of projects.“Dremio makes data self-service for data consumers in the same way that AWS makes infrastructure self-service for developers, but it benefits more than 10 times as many individuals. We are thrilled about the support and confidence we have received from our customers and investors, and we look forward to continuing to change the way data is harnessed by all companies,” stated Tomer Shiran, co-founder and CEO, Dremio.The funding round was led by new investor Norwest Venture Partners with participation from existing investorsLightspeed Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures. This brings total funding to $40 million.Dreamio was founding in 2015 by Tomer Shiran (previously MapR, Microsoft, and IBM) and Jacques Nadeau (creator and PMC Chair of Apache Arrow; previously at MapR where he ran the distributed systems team).