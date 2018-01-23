Digital Realty data centers provide direct tap to the Oracle Cloud

Digital Realty is adding dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect in 14 major metropolitan areas: Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle and Silicon Valley. Digital Realty has a total of 59 data centers in these 14 markets.



Access to OCI is being made available through Digital Realty's Service Exchange, which is an interconnection platform that facilitates direct, private and secure connections from clients in its data center to multiple cloud service providers. Digital Realty's Service Exchange already provides access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure – as well as telecommunications providers and other Digital Realty customers worldwide. The switching platform is powered by Megaport's elastic, SDN-based Ethernet fabric. An online portal enables Digital Realty customers to actively manage multiple virtual private connections ("Virtual Cross Connects") to cloud operators and service providers.



Oracle's cloud occupies more than 500,000 square feet across 16 Digital Realty locations.



"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," said Don Johnson, Senior Vice President Product Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle's FastConnect service via Digital Realty, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands."



"Our direct connections to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure build upon our commitment to ensure that our customers have interconnected access to the critical IT resources they need to drive business success," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "The rapid growth of Oracle Cloud is a testament to its strength in the marketplace, and we are extremely pleased to be working closely with Oracle to accelerate its momentum."



