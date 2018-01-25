Deutsche Telekom rolls fiber to business parks

Deutsche Telekom is kicking off the second phase of a roll-out of fiber-optic lines to business parks across Germany. The carrier plans to connect 7,600 enterprises through this campaign. The fiber upgrade will enable Internet connections of up to1 Gbps.



“Business parks are at the heart of our fiber-optic build-out strategy. We are thinking nationwide, urban and rural, north, south, east and west. The decisive factor for us is customer demand, and we are pleased to be able to offer our business customers fiber-optic lines in a further 33 communities across the country,” says Hagen Rickmann, Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.



The German towns and cities whose business parks are being upgraded include: Amberg, Bielefeld, Bochum, Bonn, Braunschweig, Bremen, Cologne, Dippoldiswalde, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Flörsheim, Frankfurt, Frechen, Großbeeren, Hamburg, Hermsdorf, Hildburghausen, Hürth, Kelkheim, Kriftel, Langen, Leipzig, Lindlar, Lübeck, Mannheim, Markkleeberg, Nienburg, Oldenburg, Pinneberg, Planegg, Potsdam, Sandersdorf-Brehna and Seevetal.