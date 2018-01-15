Deutsche Telekom completes next wave of FTTC + vectoring rollout

Deutsche Telekom completed its next wave of FTTC (fiber to the cabinet) and vectoring upgrades. As a result, more than 358,000 households in 207 cities and 122 communities can now connect to the Internet with up to 100 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload.



"We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "Some of our upgrade projects serve tens of thousands of households, while others serve just a handful. For us, every line counts... No other company is investing as much in broadband expansion in rural areas as Deutsche Telekom."



The next FTTC commissioning wave will take place on February 15. With this upgrade, copper lines running between local exchanges and street cabinets are being replaced with fiber-optic cables. Vectoring is used to increase performance over the remaining copper cable into the home. Later this year, DT is looking to deploy super-vectoring, which could push downstream speeds to 250 Mbps.





