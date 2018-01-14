DENSO invests in ActiveScaler for #AI-powered fleet management

DENSO, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, has a significant seed investment in ActiveScaler, a start-up based in Milpitas, California that is developing Managed MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) systems powered by artificial intelligence. Financial terms were not disclosed.







ActiveScaler's website says its FleetFactor AI-powered software leverages thousands of data points collected from a variety of sources such as internal vehicle data, in-vehicle computers, sensors, driver behavior, CRM/ERP, finance, dispatch and other systems."DENSO’s focus is to develop technologies that advance the future of mobility, and enable connected and automated driving," said Yoshifumi Kato, Senior Executive Director at DENSO Corporation. "These technologies directly influence the development of MaaS systems, which will disrupt the future of urban mobility for people and goods by making transportation solutions more seamless and accessible.""We want to be the engine behind the future of MaaS – hence the term “Managed MaaS”, which will transform current fleet businesses to provide next generation mobility services," said Abhay Jain, CEO of ActiveScaler. "Traditional fleet management services and systems are quickly becoming obsolete because of issues like high upfront software and hardware costs, poor ecosystem integration, and lack of flexibility, which are limiting the type and quality of services that can be offered.