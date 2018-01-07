DARE subsea cable to link East Africa with 30 Tbps of capacity

Construction activity for the Djibouti Africa Regional Express (DARE) submarine cable system is now underway as supply contract with TE Subcom is now in force.



The 5,400km DARE submarine cable system will deliver up to 30 Tbps of subsea capacity for East Africa and the Horn of Africa. The 100G capable system will connect Djibouti (Djibouti) and Mombasa (Kenya), with branches to three major coastal cities in Somalia, respectively Mogadishu, Berbera, and Bosaso. An additional optional branch is available to Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania)



The DARE consortium is composed of Djibouti Telecom and its partners in Somalia and Kenya



“Our selection as supplier demonstrates our commitment to the regional short-haul marketplace and we are very pleased to partner on the DARE project to deliver this system that will stimulate growth in the region by providing robust, reliable and low-latency connectivity,” said Sanjay Chowbey, President, TE SubCom. “TE SubCom is proud that DARE has entrusted our team with the responsibility to make their project a reality.”











