Dallas picks Ericsson’s Connected Urban Transport solution

The City of Dallas is working with Ericsson to install and host an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) that promises that ability to aggregate and analyze diverse, real-time data from traffic sensors and cameras. This will allow the city to dynamically control traffic lights, school flashers and message signs to optimize traffic flow.



Work began in late 2017 and plans call for the system to be fully operational by 2020.



Highlights of Ericsson’s Connected Urban Transport solution:





An ecosystem to share data and system services with other organizations in a controlled way – to increase collaboration and empowerment of other departments, travelers and transport service providers

A dashboard to have one central overview, across agencies, of the status of all systems – for quick troubleshooting

Key performance indicators (KPI’s), to monitor and track the city’s goals and suppliers’ performance – for performance and contract management

Automation, where one system can trigger or notify another system when thresholds are violated – for faster responses and reduced workload

Jeff Travers, Head of IoT, Ericsson, says: “The quality of a community’s transportation infrastructure is a major factor in business and industry investment decisions. The Dallas metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the country. Our Connect Urban Transport solution will enable the city to manage growing traffic and increase driver safety more efficiently and at lower cost.”