Cox: Gig service now across 40% of its footprint

Cox Communications is reporting that Gigabit Internet service is now available to 40 percent of customers across its network footprint. The gigabit performance is enabled by deployment of DOCSIS 3.1.



Cox says it is on plan to reach nearly all customers within the next two years.



Cox is also powering all the wired and wireless infrastructure today at the Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This includes 2,100 WiFi access points, redundant 10 gigabit backbone internet connections and a distributed antenna system (DAS) equivalent to 14 cell towers inside the convention center. At CES 2017, more than 6.4 terabytes of data crossed the Las Vegas Convention Center WiFi network via 200,000 connected devices. Cox also supports the 15-screen digital signage network within the Convention Center facility, including two new 40-foot LED screens in the concourse, and creates and manages the displayed content.



Cox noted that it has invested more than $15 billion in infrastructure upgrades over the past 10 years and that it plans to invest at least $10 billion over the next five years, with a focus on enhancing residential and business customers' experience.