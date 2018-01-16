Connected2Fiber raises $8M for B2B SaaS for connectivity

Connected2Fiber, a start-up based in Boston, announced $8 million in additional funding for its SaaS platform, which used by B2B connectivity providers to manage and transform market data.



Connected2Fiber purpose-built SaaS platform, The Connected World, that helps B2B connectivity providers engage buyers through the funnel. Its location management platform enables sales and marketing teams to see serviceability and create OnNet and NearNet building lists in the data formats required by their customers and partners, and directly integrates into top procurement tools.



Five of the top 10 largest MSO’s are currently using Connected2Fiber as a component of their go to market strategy.

Connected2Fiber customers have published more than 5,000 automated building lists to convey serviceability to their prospects, partners and customers.

Connected2Fiber covers more than 4 million unique locations connected by its clients’ network, including OnNet, NearNet and OffNet reach.

Connected2Fiber cited a number of milestones since entering the market in 2015:The new Series A funding came from Ascent Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, NXT Ventures and Osage Venture Partners.