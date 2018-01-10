CommScope and OFS sign 8-year fiber supply deal

OFS and CommScope a new eight-year deal under which OFS will supply optical fiber to CommScope for use in its customers’ networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“Through this agreement, CommScope secures access to a premier supply of optical fiber for development of innovative fiber cabling products for global wireline and wireless networks,” said Jaxon Lang, senior vice president and Connectivity Solutions segment leader, CommScope."OFS values our long-standing partnership with CommScope and supports their global operations with a multi-sourced contract from our optical fiber facilities in the United States, Europe and Japan,” stated Pierre Marty, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Sales at OFS.