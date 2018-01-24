Comcast increases dividend 21% and stock repurchases by $5 billion

Comcast increased its dividend by 21% to $0.76 per share on an annualized basis. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 25, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2018.



The company also said it plans to repurchase at least $5.0 billion of its common stock during 2018, subject to market conditions.



