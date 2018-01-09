Comcast boosts residential Internet speeds in California

Comcast is boosting the speeds of its Xfinity Internet service for existing customers in California at no additional cost. The company says the majority of its users will see an increase of 50 Mbps this month.



"We are committed to delivering a superior online experience along with the latest and greatest technology and boosting speeds is a testament to that,” said John Gauder, Regional Vice President, Comcast California. “We’ve increased internet speeds 18 times in the past 17 years, and we will continue to bring California customers the absolute fastest speeds possible by proactively investing in our advanced, high-performance network.”





