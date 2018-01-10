Cisco offers flexible DOCSIS licensing to MSO customers

Cisco is introducing a DOCSIS licensing plan for cable operator customers using its Converged Broadband Router (cBR-8) platform.



Unlike traditional licensing models for converged cable access platform (CCAP) devices, which require cable operators to purchase large numbers of new bandwidth licenses for every service group where they want to offer the expanded service, Cisco's new pricing plan has only one license type based on bandwidth consumption. This enables cable operators to provision all of the capacity of their CCAP platforms without restrictions or upfront licensing expense.



Cisco said the new licensing plan, which it calls Infinite Broadband Unlocked (IBU), is aligned to the number of subscribers across the network, so license investment is highly aligned to revenues and avoids stranded capital.



“IBU helps cable operators be more competitive and gain subscriber market share,” said Sean Welch, vice president and general manager, Cable Access, Service Provider Business, Cisco. “We have listened carefully to our customers, and with this new offer we have specifically focused on making DOCSIS licensing simple and aligned with their business objectives.”