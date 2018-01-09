Cisco develops 1 Gbps in-vehicle network with Hyundai

Cisco has teamed up with Hyundai for the production of a hyperconnected car.



A key innovation is the use of a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture -- an in-vehicle, 1 Gbps Ethernet network with integrated, multi-layer security and allowing for sensor integration. It will also enable new, high-speed services through an integration layer between software and legacy hardware. The in-vehicle network w



The development of first-generation solutions to enable 1Gbps Ethernet. This will significantly increase the in-vehicle bandwidth. The solutions will provide flexibility, lower costs, and improved security. By enabling IP and Ethernet services, legacy buses and devices will work together with the new Ethernet attached devices and services.



Hyundai will feature this new in-vehicle network in their premium 2019 vehicles.



Ruba Borno, Vice President, Growth Initiatives and Chief of Staff to CEO, Cisco: “Cisco is pleased to bring a standards-based approach in partnership with the automotive industry; one that will help accelerate innovation and increase the value to the consumer. By creating a flexible, scalable, and secure platform, we are allowing automotive companies to deliver better cars – faster.”





