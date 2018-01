BaishanCloud, a cloud data services company with offices and R&D centers in Beijing, Seattle, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Guian, raised $50 million in its Series C of private equity financing.



Baishan's cloud suite is comprised of cloud delivery, cloud storage, and cloud linkage services. The platform includes data transmission, data storage, data consumption, and data governance capabilities for Internet and enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2015.The latest funding round was led by Alpha Capital and Chunjia Capital, followed by new local strategic investors.