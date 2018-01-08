China Telecom completes 100G ROADM net with Huawei

China Telecom completed the commercial rollout of a 100G ROADM backbone network on the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River serving Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Huawei was the exclusive network solutions provider.



The network, which is now supporting over three hundred 100G services, is based on ROADM optical mesh networking. The rollout was completed in 5 months.



"The dynamic interconnection of the first ROADM backbone network in China initializes the strategic upgrade from electrical nodes to all-optical nodes and from point-to-point links to optical-layer mesh networking. This not only breaks the electrical bottlenecks of network node capacities, but also symbolizes the transition from all-optical network 1.0 (all-optical fiber networks) to the new era of all-optical network 2.0 (all-optical automatic grooming)," stated Wei Leping, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Director of the Science and Technology Committee of China Telecom.