China Mobile tests core scalability for NB-IoT using EXFO

China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), working with EXFO's test solution, completed a performance verification test of core networking equipment from 4 major vendors. The tests examined whether these NFV-based networks can individually support 5 million narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) devices.



EXFO said its test solution was preferred for three main reasons:





Performance - capacity to simulate millions of IoT devices on one single server, keeping network configuration simple

Flexibility - ability to adapt to rapidly evolving specifications and specific requirements

Extensive test coverage: covers the network from end to end, including focus on individual nodes

"Communication service providers have to ensure that new IoT equipment introduced into the network will be compatible with existing network nodes before they go live," Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO's Vice-President, Systems and Analytics. "Through our local presence, we were able to deliver quick turnaround times to adapt to CMCC's specific requirements. Our test solutions come with unmatched flexibility giving them an edge in today's rapidly transforming telecom landscape."